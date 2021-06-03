Arunachal: Rapid screening and vaccination drive going on in entire Tawang district

TAWANG- To prevent further transmission of COVID-19 infection, entire Tawang District has been under Containment Zone since 17th of May 2021 to 31st May 2021 and the state government has been further extended the containment zone till 5:00am of 7th June 2021. The district Administration and Health department with all the frontline workers are working on a war footing by doing contact tracing, testing and treating those who are infected, and isolating them. During this containment period rapid screening and vaccination drive are being carried out in entire Tawang district, specially those under 45 plus age category at every village and circle level.

Getting people vaccinated is the only long term solution to the current COVID-19 crisis. During the initial time of vaccination drive for 45 plus age group category, there were lots of hesitation and rumors of its side effect among the villagers. But people are now coming forward and taking vaccines since the healthcare workers, District administration Local Legislators and PRI members has been giving awareness to get vaccinated through various platforms and Medias.

Mogto circle of Jang Sub Division is the first Circle in Tawang district to cover maximum coverage of first dose of vaccination under 45 Plus age group by evening of 2nd of June 2021. Circle Officer Mogto Dorjee Wangchu, informed, that Team of PHC Mogto and Cirlce Administration went door to door, to convince the people to get vaccinated, since many of them were not turning up for vaccination at vaccination site because of being engaged in farming and yak rearing at remote herds.

Many villagers didn’t turned up because of suffering from motion sickness on their journey by vehicle to the vaccination sites. Circle Officer further informed that except one person in Khyed Village and two in Mogto village couldn’t be inoculated due to refusal and medical reasons, rest all the persons under 45 plus age group category has been given first dose of vaccination under Mogto Circle.

As per the data provided by Medical officer PHC Mogto Dr. Jiarul Haque a total of 614 person under 45 plus age has been inoculated with first dose of Covishield vaccine and 295 out of this has already been given final dose of vaccination under Mogto circle.