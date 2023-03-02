Arunachal: Tangang Erang Society felicitates two brave-hearts in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- The Tangang Erang Society, a registered society of united six clans of the Adis namely Tayeng, Lego, Yirang, Moyong, Apum and Megu felicitated two brave-hearts from Ayeng village under Mebo Sub-Division of East Siang district who had risked their lives in recovering the dead body of a deceased person from Assam whose car had fallen down on the deep gorge of Yamne-Siang river confluence last year during 17th August 2022.

It is worth recalling here that, a 22 year old from Assam, Late Harish Doley had reportedly fallen down in the deep gorge of around 200 mtrs at Yamne-Siang river confluence with a Baleno Sigma car when they had visited the Pongging View Point, a popular tourist spot, along with his friends. Due to heavy rain and monsoon season, the dead body could not be recovered on the day as the steep mountain slopes posed a great challenge for the search operation team wherein even SDRF personnel were also placed in. However, two brave-hearts from Ayeng village, namely Nonong Borang and Opok Megu could successfully recover the dead body of decease despite of tough terrain and inclement weather that time.

So, the Tangang Erang Society in its 9th general conference cum election/selection of executive members being held at Damro village of Maryang Sub-Division in Upper Siang district on Wednesday awarded Bravery Award of certificate, memento and Cash prize to Nonong Borang and Opok Megu in recognition and admiration of their bravery works.

“We as a responsible society motivate the morale of the brave youths and encourage them more in saving humanity wherever possible. The incident of Pongging wherein one tourist from neighboring Assam lost his previous life was very disheartening to us, but we were happy at least the dead body could be recovered despite of the car fallen down on the deep and steep river confluence which is one of the most danger zone of Siang-Yamne river areas. And the role of the two youths Borang and Megu was praiseworthy, hence we felicitated them during our conference”, informed Apel Tayeng, President and Abi Moyong, General Secretary, TES.