Arunachal

Arunachal: Oldest woman in Gollo Family dies at 110 in Toru

Her last rites will be performed at her residence New Goya on 3rd March 2023.

TORU-  Ane Gollo Pacha, the oldest woman of the gollo family in Papumpae district  , died here on Thursday. She was 110, informed Gollo Youths Association.

The Gollo Youths Association is deeply saddened by the death of Ane Gollo Pacha w/o Lt, Gollo Tapu of village New Goya under Toru circle, Papum pare District Arunachal Pradesh who breathed his last at around 4: 15 pm on 2nd March 2023. She was one of oldest living woman of Gollo Family.

She was 110 years approximately and die of old age, she is survived by her sons and daughters with wonderful legacy of grandchildren, informed Gollo Nagu, President, Gollo Youths Association ,

Gollo Youth Association expresses deepest condolences to the bereaved family and pray that the Lord Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the families in their moment of grief, said   Gollo Toni, General secretary  of the Association.

