BJP, allies retain Tripura, Nagaland; hung Assembly in Meghalaya

AGARTALA/ KOHIMA/ SHILLONG – BJP and its allies retained Tripura and Nagaland comfortably but in Meghalaya Conrad Sangma-led NPP may need the help of other parties as the state is gets for a hung assembly, after the vote count concluded for the Northeast election results 2023.

Tripura Assembly Election 2023 Result – BJP has once again got the better of the Left’s and the Congress has retained the state with 32 seats. 1 seat is won by its ally Indigenous People Front of Tripura (IPFT).

While the Communist Party of India (M) has won 11 seats, the Congress got just 3 seats, while the regional Tipra Motha Party has registered victory on 13 seats.

The BJP had won the state for the first time in 2018 when it won 36 seats. Biplab Kumar Deb was made the new CM of Tripura, however, he was replaced with Manik Saha in May 2022 by the BJP high command.

The most important part of this election is Tipra Motha, led by former royal Pradyot Manikya Debbarma. The party, which was being seen as an x-factor in these polls, won 13 seats.

The Left-Congress alliance won 14 seats, a disappointing performance considering both parties had claimed they would register victory.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front ruled the state for nearly four decades, with a gap between 1988 and 1993, when the Congress was in power but now both parties joined hands with the intention to oust BJP from power.

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 Result- NDPP-BJP win Nagaland Assembly Election 2023- In the 60 member Nagaland assembly, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)has won 25 seats while it’s ally BJP has won 12, as per data from the Election Commission of India.

The most shocking result from the Nagaland is the fate of Naga Peoples Party which is reduced to 2 seats. The party had won 26 seats in 2018.

Though the NDPP-BJP had been able to form the government on 40:20 formula, with BJP’s 12 and NDPP’s 17 seats, this time, the NDPP has an upper hand in the alliance.

Chief Minister Neiphio Rio, who has also swept his assembly seat with 17,045 , is votes, is all set to be the CM again.

It took 59 years and 14 assembly elections for Nagaland to elect a woman MLA but when the moment came, there were two of them. Jakhalu, the 48-year-old lawyer-activist contesting on a Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party ticket, defeated Azheto Zhimomi of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes in the Dimapur-III seat while Kruse, also of the NDPP, narrowly beat Independent candidate Keneizhakho Nakhro by seven votes. Jakhalu, a Lady Shri Ram College alumna who has a Master of Law degree from the University of San Francisco, was among only four women to contest the state polls. She received the Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2018. Kruse, 56, is a local hotelier.

Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 Result- Hung assembly in Meghalaya: In the 59 seats that went to polls in Meghalaya, incumbent Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) has won 26 seats. The BJP has won two seats.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) was in second place, winning 11 seats. Congress, which ruled the state from 2008-2018 has won five seats. Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won five seats in the state. Ernest Mawrie, Meghalaya BJP chief, lost in the assembly election 2023.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday called up Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek his help in securing another term after his National People’s Party (NPP) fell short of a majority in the state elections. His request was met without delay.

The majority mark in Meghalaya, where the assembly has 60 seats, is 31. Voting on one of the seats was cancelled and will be held later.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP’s main troubleshooter in the northeast, announced the party’s decision to support Mr Sangma. However, the alliance may still need to cobble together a few more seats to cross the magic number.