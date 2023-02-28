India approves Dibang Multipurpose Project near China border in Arunachal Pradesh

Story Highlights The project's primary objective is to serve flood control and is based on storage. Once built, the 278-meter-tall dam will be India's tallest.

NEW DELHI- India on Tuesday has approved the biggest hydro power project ever. The Dibang Multipurpose Project (MPP) will be developed near the China border in Arunachal Pradesh. Due to the increasing demand of power, the government has decided to make this project. This project will be develop by National Hydroelectric Power Corporation ( NHPC ) Limited.

The 2,880-megawatt Dibang hydropower project is being built in the Lower Dibang Valley District of Arunachal Pradesh on the Dibang River. It has received an approval for an estimated investment of 319 billion rupees ($3.9 billion) and is said to take approximately nine years to build.

The project is aiming for the construction of a 278m high Concrete Gravity Dam (above the deepest foundation level), 6 Nos. horseshoe-shaped head race tunnels of length varying from 300m to 600 m with 9 m diameter, an underground Power House, and 6 Nos. horseshoe-shaped tailrace tunnels of length varying from 320m to 470 m with 9m diameter.

The project’s primary objective is to serve flood control and is based on storage. Once built, the 278-meter-tall dam will be India’s tallest.

The government of Arunachal Pradesh will receive 1346.76 MU or 12% of the project’s cost after completion.

According to media report, Rs. 241 crores will be spent on the community and social development plan, Rs. 327 lakhs will be spent on a plan to safeguard the local people’s culture and identity.