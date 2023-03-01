Arunachal: Cabinet discusses bill to check unfair means in recruitment

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet discussed the under-preparation draft for framing the Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures for prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, which will be placed in public domain soon to seek suggestions and inputs from all stakeholders.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday also took various important decisions.

The cabinet also decided to write to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) with a request to conduct recruitment of Group A and B posts under the state government till the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is fully functional under Article 315(4) of the Constitution, government spokespersons Nyato Dukam and Nyamar Karbak told reporters here.

”Our government is committed to development and duty bound to deliver quick decisions in public interest,” they said.

In another significant decision, the cabinet approved an amendment to the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945, in order to strengthen the indigenous local customary delivery of justice system and the Gaon Bura and Gaon Buri institutions and the traditional village councils in the state.

”The proposed amendment incorporates necessary provisions to empower the traditional village institute in delivering justice. This also empowers the head gaon burahs, gaon burahs and village council,” the spokespersons said adding, the bill would be tabled in the ensuing Budget session of the assembly slated from March 6.