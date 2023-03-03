ADVERTISMENT
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital with fever, stable

She is under observation and undergoing tests, the hospital said, adding that her condition is stable.

NEW DELHI- Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for fever, the hospital said in a statement.

Gandhi was hospitalised on Thursday and is under the care of Dr Arup Basu , Sr Consultant Department of Chest Medicine and his team.

In January this year, Sonia Gandhi had been admitted to a Delhi Hospital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection.

She recently attended Congress’s 85th plenary session in Raipur. At the event, Mrs Gandhi alluded to her retirement from politics and said she was happy that her “innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

