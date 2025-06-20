Arunachal: Udyami Panjikaran Mela Empowers Local Entrepreneurs in Roing and Dambuk

ROING- The Block Mission Management Units (BMMUs) of Roing and Dambuk under Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) successfully organized the Udyami Panjikaran Mela on June 20, showcasing vibrant local entrepreneurship and strong inter-departmental collaboration.

A total of 68 entrepreneurs—58 from Roing and 10 from Dambuk—registered under the Udyami initiative and set up stalls, collectively generating revenue of ₹91,050 through the sale of locally made products.

The event was graced by Mrs Lui Shiba, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Roing, as Chief Guest, alongside senior officials from Agriculture, Horticulture, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, NABARD, SBI, APRB, Textile and Handloom, AMYAA NGO, and ArSRLM teams.

District Mission Manager Senong Namchoom inaugurated the mela with a welcome address outlining its objectives. Financial insights were shared by Sandeep Kumar (Branch Manager, APRB) and Pawan Kumar Rajan (Chief Manager, SBI), who emphasized MUDRA loan opportunities and adherence to SHG Panchsutras to avoid NPA status.

ADC Smt. Lui Shiba in her keynote address praised the entrepreneurial drive of SHGs, urging them to complete Udyami registration and avail long-term benefits of formal recognition and support.

With 97 participants, the event drew attention from buyers beyond the SHG network, who appreciated the quality and diversity of products on display. The program concluded with a vote of thanks and a stall visit by all officials, who extended their support by purchasing local items.

The event marked a significant step in empowering rural entrepreneurs and promoting financial inclusion in Lower Dibang Valley.