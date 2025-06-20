Arunachal: DC LS Visits Government Schools to Review Functioning and Emphasize Safe Learning Environment

ZIRO- In a proactive move to uplift the quality of education and ensure safe learning environments in government schools, Mrs Oli Perme, Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri District, visited several schools across Ziro Valley on Friday.

The visit covered Dani Kunia GHSS at Hapoli, Govt. Gandhi Secondary School at Hapoli, GSS Hong, GSS Hari, NG GSS Tajang, and GUPS Old Ziro.

The objective was to assess academic functioning, administrative performance, infrastructure status, and readiness for the new academic session.

DC Oli Perme instructed the DDSE, school principals, and headmasters to focus on enhancing the quality of teaching and fostering an atmosphere that ensures safe, inclusive, and holistic development of students.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by DDSE Kocho Jomoh, DPC Nangram Kayum, BEO T.H Grayu, and Education Secretary of the Apatani Students’ Union Koj Risang, reflecting a coordinated effort to address grassroots educational challenges.

DC Perme reiterated the district administration’s commitment to improving educational standards and emphasized collaborative efforts from all stakeholders for the benefit of students.