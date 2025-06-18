ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

The event witnessed the participation of 86 Self-Help Group (SHG) entrepreneurs from the Tezu-Sunpura Block,

Arunachal: ArSRLM Hosts First Udyami Panjikaran Mela in Tezu

TEZU– In a landmark effort to empower rural entrepreneurs, the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), Tezu Unit, in collaboration with the District Administration of Lohit, organised the first-ever Udyami Panjikaran Mela at Amik Rinya Hall, Tezu.

The event witnessed the participation of 86 Self-Help Group (SHG) entrepreneurs from the Tezu-Sunpura Block, aiming to formally register entrepreneurs and scale up market access for their products.

Gracing the event as Chief Guest, Nyatum Doke, DIPRO Lohit, hailed local entrepreneurs as “true changemakers” and pillars of a self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- MLA Nabam Vivek Inaugurates Panchayat Bhawan at Gunku Khamir, Promotes Indigenous Architecture

He emphasized that official registration opens doors to recognition, financial support, and new growth opportunities, and urged participants to focus on innovation, quality, branding, and packaging to stay market-relevant.

In his welcome address, Takar Hakom, Block Mission Manager (BMM) of ArSRLM, elaborated on the initiative’s goal of mapping and registering rural entrepreneurs on the ArSRLM portal.

Also Read- 20 Livestock Insured Under Government Scheme in Papum Pare District

He noted that this would enable access to market linkage platforms, including SHG outlets in Itanagar, inter-state exhibitions, and retail points at airports and railway stations. He also highlighted the additional support in product refinement, packaging, pricing, and design training.

Siva Das, Lead District Manager (LDM), commended ArSRLM’s vision and assured full bank credit linkage support for eligible SHGs. He encouraged participants to remain resilient and growth-oriented in their journey.

Also Read- YMCR Honours Outgoing SP Rohit Rajbir Singh for Environmental Contributions

Tadar Tara, Extension Officer from the Department of Handloom and Textiles, offered technical feedback on improving SHG products, praising their quality and diversity. Mrs Yamang Taggu, Extension Officer, Department of Industries, urged SHG members to make use of government flagship schemes like PMEGP to expand their ventures.

The Udyami Panjikaran Mela served as a platform for awareness, technical consultation, registration, and empowerment, marking a major step in strengthening rural entrepreneurship and promoting inclusive economic development in Lohit district.

