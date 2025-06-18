ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: 20 Livestock Insured Under Government Scheme in Papum Pare District

The initiative offers crucial financial protection to livestock owners against losses due to disease or accidental death.

Last Updated: 18/06/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: 20 Livestock Insured Under Government Scheme in Papum Pare District

KIMIN– In a notable step towards livestock welfare, a total of 20 animals (19 mithuns and 1 cow) have been successfully insured under the Livestock Insurance Scheme at Upper Jumi, Kimin, in Papum Pare district.

The initiative offers crucial financial protection to livestock owners against losses due to disease or accidental death.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Under the scheme, livestock owners contribute only 5.5% of the insured sum, while 75% of the premium is borne by the Central Government under the National Livestock Mission, and 10% is contributed by the State Government—significantly reducing the financial burden on farmers.

Also Read- YMCR Honours Outgoing SP Rohit Rajbir Singh for Environmental Contributions

The insurance drive was supervised by Dr. Takio Taram Tarh, District Veterinary Officer (DVO), Papum Pare, and carried out with support from Dr. Tumge Ete (VO, Balijan) and Dr. Yapu Nijo (VO, Kimin), alongside field staff, in the presence of the mithun owners.

This initiative highlights the district administration’s proactive efforts in promoting animal husbandry and safeguarding the economic interests of rural livestock farmers.

Tags
Last Updated: 18/06/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Lohit District Launches Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2025 to Safeguard Child Health

Arunachal: Lohit District Launches Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2025 to Safeguard Child Health

Takam Sanjoy Criticizes Arunachal Govt for Governor's Presence in Cabinet Meeting

Takam Sanjoy Criticizes Arunachal Govt for Governor’s Presence in Cabinet Meeting

Arunachal: APSLSA Observes World Elder Abuse Awareness Day with Legal Awareness Programme in Naharalagun

Arunachal: APSLSA Observes World Elder Abuse Awareness Day with Legal Awareness Programme in Naharalagun

Arunachal: Governor KT Parnaik Honors Ex-Servicemen and Veer Naris at Rupa Rally

Arunachal: Governor KT Parnaik Honors Ex-Servicemen and Veer Naris at Rupa Rally

Arunachal: RGU Ranks 13th Nationally, Tops Among Central Universities in Northeast India in IIRF 2025 Rankings

Arunachal: RGU Ranks 13th Nationally, Tops Among Central Universities in Northeast India in IIRF 2025 Rankings

Arunachal: Flood Impact Reviewed at Raga

Arunachal: Flood Impact Reviewed at Raga

Arunachal: 7th District-Level NCORD Meeting Stresses Departmental Convergence to Strengthen Drug-Free Initiatives

Arunachal: 7th District-Level NCORD Meeting Stresses Departmental Convergence to Strengthen Drug-Free Initiatives

Arunachal: Special Cabinet Convenes to Advance Hydropower Development

Arunachal: Special Cabinet Convenes to Advance Hydropower Development

Arunachal: AMYAA hosts Wipro Earthian Award to honor Green Efforts

Arunachal: AMYAA hosts Wipro Earthian Award to honor Green Efforts

Arunachal: DC of Lower Subansiri visits the landslide affected areas in Ziro Valley

Arunachal: DC of Lower Subansiri visits the landslide affected areas in Ziro Valley

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button