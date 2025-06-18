Arunachal: 20 Livestock Insured Under Government Scheme in Papum Pare District

KIMIN– In a notable step towards livestock welfare, a total of 20 animals (19 mithuns and 1 cow) have been successfully insured under the Livestock Insurance Scheme at Upper Jumi, Kimin, in Papum Pare district.

The initiative offers crucial financial protection to livestock owners against losses due to disease or accidental death.

Under the scheme, livestock owners contribute only 5.5% of the insured sum, while 75% of the premium is borne by the Central Government under the National Livestock Mission, and 10% is contributed by the State Government—significantly reducing the financial burden on farmers.

Also Read- YMCR Honours Outgoing SP Rohit Rajbir Singh for Environmental Contributions

The insurance drive was supervised by Dr. Takio Taram Tarh, District Veterinary Officer (DVO), Papum Pare, and carried out with support from Dr. Tumge Ete (VO, Balijan) and Dr. Yapu Nijo (VO, Kimin), alongside field staff, in the presence of the mithun owners.

This initiative highlights the district administration’s proactive efforts in promoting animal husbandry and safeguarding the economic interests of rural livestock farmers.