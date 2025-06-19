ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Bosiram Siram Appointed New President of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee

Siram, a 58-year-old senior Congress leader and former Education Minister (2009–2014), succeeds Nabam Tuki, a former Chief Minister of the state (2011–2016).

ITANAGAR–  In a significant move to strengthen its presence in Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian National Congress has appointed Bosiram Siram as the new President of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), effective immediately.

The announcement was made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on June 18, 2025, through an official statement by AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal.

Tuki’s contributions to the party were acknowledged with appreciation by the Congress leadership.

Siram, who previously served as the working president of the APCC and represented Pasighat East as a Congress MLA, is expected to bring renewed energy to the party in the strategically important border state.

The Congress, which once dominated Arunachal Pradesh politics, currently holds only one seat in the 60-member state assembly, represented by Nabam Tuki.

Siram’s appointment is seen as a strategic effort to revitalize the party’s grassroots organization and prepare for upcoming electoral challenges.

Political analysts view this change as part of the Congress’s broader strategy to regain ground in the Northeast, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made significant inroads in recent years.

Siram’s experience and local connect are expected to play a crucial role in mobilizing party workers and reconnecting with voters.

The APCC, under Siram’s leadership, is likely to focus on addressing regional issues such as infrastructure development, employment, and border security, which are critical in Arunachal Pradesh. Party leaders have expressed optimism about Siram’s ability to lead the Congress toward a stronger future in the state.

