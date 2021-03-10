Arunachal:  Army orgnises Mini Marathon at Walong to observe Swarnim Vijay Varsh

WALONG- A mini marathon was conducted by Dao Division of Spear Corps at Walong, Anjaw District, Arunachal Pradesh on 10 Mar 21 as a part of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan and acknowledge the sacrifices made by valiant soldiers in Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Mr Tamai, village head, Walong was Guest of Honour for the event. The event saw overwhelming response from people of Walong and nearby villages as more than 120 people registered and completed the run.