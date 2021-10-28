Arunachal: Rural Mart inaugurated at Hawai in Anjaw dist

ADVERTISEMENT

HAWAI- A Rural Mart at Hawai in Anjaw dist inaugurated with a purpose to provide marketing platform to SHG to sell their agri-horti & spice crops, local handloom and handicrafts manufactured by tribal women SHG etc.

The Rural Mart was sanctioned by NABARD to Urban SHG of Walla village under the technical guidance of ICAR-KVK, Anjaw, inaugurated by Mr. Partho Saha General Manager, NABARD, Itanagar on Oct 28, 2021.

At the first outset, Dr. Santosh Kumar welcome all the dignitaries and felicitated by members of Women SHG.

In his remark General Manager, NABARD Partho Saha appreciate the variety and quality of products to be sold at Rural Mart. During discussion with the participant he encouraged to farmers to use the opportunity for economic development by ensuring the continuity, quality and quantity of local goods for locals as well as national customers.

He also appreciated the efforts made by the team of KVK for facilitating to realize the dream comes true and ensured all possible help in the future for the benefits of the farming community residing in one of the most remote place of the country.

DDM Mr. Kamal Roy also spoke about the objective of Rural Mart and its principle for successful implementation. During the inaugural programme 30 farmers and SHG members, along with HODs of line department and Scientist KVK were also present.