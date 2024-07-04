Arunachal: MLA Oni Panyang takes stock of Pasighat-Mariyang road damage by landslides

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Mariyang-Geku MLA Oni Panyang today carried out an on-site inspection of two critical highway blockage points caused by recent heavy rains under Mariyang-Geku Assembly Constituency in Upper Siang District.

The affected areas are near Geying village and Pongging View Point. The damage at this Geying village is substantial, with significant debris and road erosion observed.

“I have directed the PWD Highway staff to prioritize this area and expedite their efforts. According to the official assessment, if the weather remains dry, the blockage can be cleared within 5 days. However, if the heavy rains persist, the resolution may take up to 10 days”, said Panyang.

At Pongging view point immediate action was taken upon arrival, and I am pleased to report that the blockage at this point has been successfully cleared. The road is now open to traffic, but caution is advised due to potential residual effects of the heavy rainfall, added Panyang.

Panyang urged all residents and travelers to avoid non-essential travels during this period of heavy rainfall. Public safety is our utmost priority, and it is crucial to minimize risks associated with road travel under these conditions. Please limit travel to emergency situations only, added Panyang.

The concerned authorities are working tirelessly to restore normalcy and ensure safe travel conditions. I will continue to monitor the progress and keep the public informed of any updates.

Stay safe and take necessary precautions during this monsoon, said Panyang after the inspection of the blockade sites.

The Pasighat-Mariyang- Yingkiong road is a double lane National Highway 513 constructed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) during 2019. This Highway further connects the Tuting-Geling towns and villages along India-China border near the Mc Mohan line. The construction works of road is still on in between Yingkiong and Tuting under Upper Siang district.