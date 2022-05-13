Itanagar: 18th General Conference of CPA India Region Zone III, concludes

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh on Friday expressed his satisfaction and happiness over the successful conduct of the 18th General Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone III. “The last two days has seen many fruitful and insightful discussions that will allow us to bring practical solutions to problems persisting in the Northeastern region,” he said. He hoped that such discussions would turn the region’s challenges into opportunities.

Singh was speaking at its Valedictory function here at the State Assembly, that saw the attendance of Speakers and Deputy Speakers from all the eight states of the region. Congratulating the team led by Speaker, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, he marvelled at the ‘methodical’ and ‘micro planning’ of the entire event.

Quoting the famous line ‘No one person can whistle a symphony; it takes a whole Orchestra to play it’, Arunachal Pradesh Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona said that the CPA is the moat effective platform to carry forward the vision of Northeast. “We all share similar problems and hence must work towards a similar goal”, he said.

Sona mentioned that the Vibrant Village program of the Central Government, that will improve infrastructure in villages along India’s border, will benefit the NE states immensely.

He also thanked Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein for attending the plenary sessions and sharing their thoughts.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bamang Felix said that CPA is the right platform to discuss and resolve all issues that has been hampering the relationships between the Northeast states. “ CPA has offered us a wonderful platform to bridge up our gaps and strengthen our relationships. We must come across the table for discussions to resolve any such issues”, he said.

He mentioned that Employment and income generation, insurgency, connectivity, border issues, fading cultures are some of the core challenges that all NE states have in common. So it is imperative that we share our ideas and experiences with each other through such platforms as a way forward to overcome these challenges.

Words of Gratitude was given by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte who thanked all for attending the session.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju who could not attend the function because of inclement weather sent his greetings and wishes.

The next Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region Zone III will be held at Sikkim.