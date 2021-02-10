Itanagar- Hockey India President called on CM Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR- Gyanendro Ningombam, President of Hockey India called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu today.

During the meeting, Ningombam informed the CM about the good scope Hockey has in terms of future career growth for the youths.

He said if a child begins practicing Hockey at a young age, he or she has the higher chances of attaining good future opportunities, compared to other sports.

The Chief Minister assured that the state government is ready to provide full support for the promotion of Hockey in the state. He also promised to allot funds for Hockey in the upcoming budget.