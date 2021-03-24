Arunachal: APCA distributed relief items to Longliang fire victims

ITANAGAR- The team of Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association (APCA) today visited the Longliang village in Lazu circle of Tirap district and distributed relief items to fire victims.

The relief items which include blankets 120 nos, kitchen utensils and a cash of Rs. 4.5 lakh and other few important items were given away to the Relief distribution committee Chairman and Lazu EAC Incharge PD Thongdok. Pekhi Nabam Secretary General, APCA informed.

Nabam informed that the team has interacted several fire victims and has console them during the hour of distress and pray for early recovery from such situation and also for early rehabilitation process. Pekhi added.

A devastating fire mishap on March 18, has devour more than 114 dwelling with all household property, luggage’s, fooding items and 2 precious life was also lost in the mishap at Longliang village.