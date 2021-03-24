Arunachal: Pasighat Vendor association, BMS rally demanding permanent vendor market

PASIGHAT- ( Maksam Tayeng )- Hundreds of vegetable and other vendors of Pasighat under the banner of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS ) carried out a peaceful rally on Monday from Gandhi Chowk, Pasighat main market to Dy. Commissioner’s office at High Region in demand of justice for the vendors who are looking out for a permanent vendor market in the township, shifting of all the vendors of township in a single place and early payment of compensation to the damages incurred while evicting the vendors from main market last year.

The vegetable and other vendors led by BMS East Siang Unit were showing resentment over the delay of district administration in responding the grievances of the vendors and their prime demands included compensation of damages of affected vendors in eviction drive against vendors from main market last year, permanent location for vendors and demand of shifting all the vendors within township in one place.

BMS President, Mipet Tayeng along with her other executive members like Abing Mengu, Pasony Lego, Ajay Saroh and Vendor Association President, Oti Panggeng and Anjuly Ering spoke on behalf of entire vendors and remained camped in the entry of DC Office till DC called them in for a meeting in the evening.

Responding to the demands and protest of the vendors and BMS, Dy. Commissioner, Pasighat Dr. Kinny Singh called for an emergency meeting at DC conference hall in the evening which was attended by Chief Councilor PMC, ADC (HQ), Supt. of Police, Pasighat, Dy.SP, DMO, ADO, other admin officers including student representatives, vendor leaders and BMS leaders.

After a chaotic argument and discussion, the meeting ended with a positive note wherein district administration agreed on shifting of all the vendors of township like the ones at Medical charali, D. Ering Hr. Sec. School field, opposite NRL Patrol pump etc to APMC market site near ALG, Pasighat.

DA will also soon earmark a permanent location for vendors where maximum numbers of vendors could be accommodated. For compensation of the damages caused to the vendors during eviction of vendor market from market last year, DC said that there has no provision of compensation for eviction of illegal structures, however on possible level she agreed to look at the compensation part as a kind gesture to promote and help the vendors.