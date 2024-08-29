Arunachal: Tawang DC stresses on serious issue of garbage disposal

TAWANG- The Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Kanki Darang stressed on serious issue of garbage disposal and asked the officers to use minimum plastic and use kitchen wastes for making manure through compost pits. He was speaking in the District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting held at Tawang on Thursday.

The 2nd District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting to review the progress and implementation of developmental activities under Centrally sponsored scheme, state funded programmes and other flagship programmes in Tawang district was held today in the conference hall of DC office Tawang.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Kanki Darang, prominent attendees in the meeting were Superintendent of Police, Tawang, DW Thongon, Adl. DCs Lungla and Jang, LW Bapu and Hakraso Kri, Executive Engineers of Work departments and all head of offices of Tawang district.

The developmental work implementing departments presented progress and achievements through power point presentations.

In his address DC Tawang asked the departments to ensure geotagging of the projects and timely submission of utilisation certificates. He informed that, due to delay in submission of utilisation certificates, further funding of the schemes are also delayed.

He lauded the quality of work being maintained by the executing departments and asked them to continue with the tradition of maintaining good quality of work and utilisation of best working period before onset of winter.

Earlier EAC cum DPO Tawang Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, welcomed all the officers to the meeting.