Arunachal: 3rd Gen Conference of Nguri Abu Society concludes

JULLANG– The 3rd General Conference of Nguri Abu Society is successfully concluded on the Sunday’s evening. It was a three days long program held from 19th to 21st Nov’21. Central Executive members for various portfolio of Nguri Abu Society was also accepted as perthe recommendation of the ‘Search Committee” headed by Tayo Tallom Nguri.

The event began with a plantation program followed sport events at day and cultural events at evening. An album “Ngulu Akine Su” was released on first day of the event along with the souvenir book written by Gollo Nagu Nguri.

Various sub-clan members shared their thoughts and expressed themselves enthusiastically taking the strength and unity to a new height.

On the last day, prize distributions and expression of appreciation to all members were expressed. The recommendation of the Search Committee for various portfolio of Nguri Abu Society was accepted by the Chief election Commissioner Charu Tayum Nguri.

New Central executive member will be headed by Er. Gollo Tara Nguri as the Chairman and Tajuk Charu Nguri as the Secretary General of Nguri Abu Society. Other various office bearers will be constituted by the Chairman and Secretary with the aid of the Search Committee.

The 3rd General Conference of Nguri Abu Society was very grandiose and it was a historic moment participated by more than a thousand of members of Nguri Abu Society. It is one of the most successful and grand conference in the history of Nguri Abu Society.

The Organizing committee gives thanks to all the members of Nguri Abu Society and especially to all the volunteers and hard-working members. The Conference was successful because of the love and support of all the members of Nguri Abu Society. We wish such love and support will be there in the future events.