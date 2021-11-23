VIRAL

Mask Fitted With Sim Card, Mic Seized From Candidate

who had arrived to appear for the police constable recruitment exam in Maharashtra’s Pimpri-Chinchwad.

November 23, 2021
  • When it comes to cheating during examinations, Indian students have all kinds of tips and tricks up their sleeves. More so, technology has now only made it easier. In one such recent hi-tech case of cheating is here which will definitely remind you of the movie Munnabhai MBBS,

PUNE-  Two people were arrested after the Maharashtra police seized a face mask fitted with Sim card an Mic, from a candidate who had arrived to appear for the police constable recruitment exam in Hinjewadi on Friday. The accused have been sent to police custody for 3 days.

The candidate had arrived to appear for the police constable recruitment exam on Friday. The incident happened at Blue Ridge Public School in Hinjewardi area of Maharashtra’s Pimpri-Chinchwad.

During checking, Police Naik Shashikant Devkant intercepted the accused and found an electronic device connected to his face mask. Not only that, the face mask was also fitted with JBS battery, charging point, Airtel SIM card, a switch and a mic, all connected with wires.

A case was registered against the candidate at Hinjewadi police station under sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982. Search is underway to nab the accused.

