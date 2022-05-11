Arunachal: ABK organizes candle light march in demand of justice for Tamik Taki

PASIGHAT ( By Maksang Tayeng )- The Adi Baane Kebang has organized a candle light march in demand of justice for Late Tamik Taki in various places under 8 Adi inhabited districts of Arunachal Pradesh today evening like in East Siang, Upper Siang, Shi-Yomi, Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai etc.

The candle light solidarity march was led by Adi Baane Kebang in support of all civil societies of the Adis in which some parts of neighboring Assam also joined by Adi-Mishing Baane Kebang, TMPK, MMK etc at Jonai. A 2 minutes silence was also observed after the candle light march at Pasighat wherein, Oyem Dai, President, Bogong Banggo Kebang of Pasighat appealed all the general public to condemn such cold blooded murder.

Speaking on the sideline of the solidarity candlelight march, Okom Yosung, Secretary General of ABK said that the murderer of late Tamik Taki need to be arrested at the earliest possible time and exemplary punishment has to be given to the murderer/s. While, Er. Dijhi Tamuk, President, ABK East Siang Unit who led the candle light march here at Pasighat said that the culprit/s needs to be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Pema Jamsten, Officer-in-Charge, Tuting PS under Upper Siang district said that the police are still on the case day and night but no breakthrough has been found yet. When contacted to the wife of late Taki if she could share some inputs before the public so that well-wishers as well as police could get some supporting leads to find out the murder, Mrs Dulley Yasung Taki said that she was also away on a training at the time of her husband’s moving out from Itanagar. “I was last contacted by him from Aalo but he didn’t share anything suspicious of a life threat on him. Now I am totally clueless”, added Mrs. Dulley Yasung Taki.