Arunachal: ABK appeals Govt to arrest murderer of Tamik Taki

Taki, a permanent resident of Komsing village, was residing in RWD Colony, Itanagar.

May 9, 2022
PASIGHAT  ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Adi Baane Kebang (ABK)  in a statement today has appealed the Home department of  Government of Arunachal Pradesh to arrest the murderer of late Tamik Taki, Inspector, Tax & Excise who had reportedly gone missing from Itanagar on 22 April and his dead body was found in the Siang river, near Jido village in Tuting circle of Upper Siang district.

Jobomchang Mengu, Spokesperson ABK and Joluk Minung, President, ABK Youth Wing informed that ABK President is in constant pursuance of the case with the police department.  ABK has termed the killing of Late Taki as cold blooded murder and demanded for early arrest of the murderer.

“We have never seen such cold blooded murder and such murderer gas to be given exemplary punishment as per law”, said Jobomchang Mengu and Joluk Minung in their statements today.

Reportedly, he had last contacted his wife through his mobile phone on 24 April, and since then his phone had been switched off. A missing person report was filed at the Itanagar police station on 28 April, a relative of the deceased said.

A case has been registered under Section 302 of the IPC at the Tuting police station after identifying the body on Saturday and Investigation is underway, said Officer-in-Charge Tuting, PS, Pema Jamsten today.

May 9, 2022
