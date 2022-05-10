Pan Arunachal only mantra for overall development: Khandu

JAIRAMPUR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu reemphasized the concept of ‘pan-Arunachal’ as the only mantra for overall development of the state and welfare of its people. He said dreaming and working together taking into consideration every tribe and part of the state is the only way forward.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the first ever ‘Arunachal Yuva Samanvay’, organized by the state department of Youth Affairs here at Jairampur in Changlang district, Khandu said the current trend of thinking for self and tribe first should be reversed.

“The trend of keeping the interest of self first, then the tribe you belong to and the state last must be reversed. We should keep the interest of the state first, tribe next and self last. Only then we would grow as a state,” he pointed.

Khandu explained that as the state has so many tribes, who are culturally miles apart, planning should be based on the pan-Arunachal concept so that each tribe gets equal share of development.

“And the concept of pan-Arunachal should begin from every individual, especially the youths,” he said.

Hailing the success of the Arunachal Yuva Samanvay that began on May 6 and attended by youths from all the 26 tribes of the state, Khandu announced to make the event an annual calendar event of the state government. He requested Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung, present at the function, to submit a proposal in this regard immediately for the state cabinet to consider.

“This is the best platform for our youths, who will be running the state tomorrow, to mingle with each other, know each other’s culture, earn and give respect, develop brotherhood and sow the seeds of pan-Arunachal concept. This will be a solid platform to take our unity in diversity to the highest level,” he observed.

Khandu suggested that each year the event be organized at a different part of the state so that youths from other parts of the state get the opportunity to explore a different part and tribe of their own state.

“We are such a big state geographically. To top that we have about 26 major tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes residing here. We do not know each other well. I bet many of you must have travelled to the eastern part of your own state for the first time,” he said and expressed satisfaction that the department dedicatedly worked on his humble suggestion for a common platform for youths of all tribes to come together.

In fact, the official concept of the Yuva Samanvay is to offer a platform where youths from all the tribes come together to learn, engage and empower themselves to ignite a sense of belongingness, share their passion and creativity, which will nurture them to create a brighter and a better world.

Reminding the youths of their role and responsibilities, Khandu said that youths are the key player in the process of development.

“Empowered youth with positive perspectives only can develop their potential and participate actively in national development,” he said and assured that the state government is committed to give youths solid platforms to develop themselves as well as explore and expose their talents.

Under the Chief Minister’s Talent Hunt program, Khandu informed the state government has been sponsoring four events annually – Arunachal Got Talent, Arunachal Idol, Miss Arunachal and Mr. Arunachal, providing a platform to identify unique talents and give right push to the youths who have the ability to break all notions armed with new technology and to empower them with skills and resources to live their dreams.

Khandu called upon the youths to shun drugs and help the government eradicate the menace.

He also called for preservation of the state’s forests and wildlife.

“Arunachal’s first identity is our unique culture. Our second identity is our greenery…our environment. Yes we need development but not at the cost of environment. Youths must shoulder this responsibility to maintain the fine balance between both,” Khandu added.

Present on the occasion were Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung, Geology and Mining Minister Kamlung Mossang, legislators Laisam Simai, Somlung Mossang and Ojing Tasing, Sports Authority of Arunachal Chairman Byabang Taj, Information Commissioner Gumjum Haider, 19 Assam Riffles Commanding Officer Col Mohit Verma, Sports and Youth Affairs officials, district administration officials and others.