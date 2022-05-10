National

May 10, 2022
Arunachal: Governor meets Air Chief Marshal

NEW DELHI-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) met the Chief of Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, at New Delhi on 10th May 2022. They discussed about national security, Indian Air Force High Altitude Firing Range and other security related issues of the State.

The Governor, who is on an official tour to the National Capital stressed on strengthening the air defence system, especially the Advance Landing Grounds (ALGs) in Arunachal Pradesh. He also advocated for dual use of these ALGs for both defence operations and also as civil air traffic terminals.

The Governor shared his observations about the high altitude IAF firing range and called for necessary steps so that the India Air Warriors can practice precision firing practice and training. He also highlighted the importance of the firing ranges for the security of the nation.

The Governor also discussed about waiving off the State Government’s liability towards the Indian Air Force. He said that most of the flights were for humanitarian operations including air dropping of rations in the remote areas and emergency medication evacuations.

The Chief of Indian Air Force assured the Governor to take up the issue in the appropriate forum of the defence establishment for its redress.

May 10, 2022
