Arunachal: NSCN(K-YA) militants abducted Gaon Burah in Longding

LONGDING- A group of suspected NSCN K-YA militants has abducted a ‘Gaon Burah’ or village headman in the Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to sources, the abduction took place on the intervening night of May 7 and 8 when an armed group of suspected NSCN K-YA insurgents sneaked in from Laukun village of Mon District and abducted Napho Boham, Gaon Burah of Lauksim village of Longding District.

Sources said that security forces have launched a massive combing operation to secure the release of the victim. “There are no reports of any extortion demand so far,” added sources.

Earlier on First week of February this year NSCN (K-YA) militants had allegedly abducted three road construction workers from Pumao in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh. After that incident several gaon buras of Tirap and Longding districts extended their support to security forces to tackle the menace of NSCN insurgents operating across the two districts.