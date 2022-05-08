Assam: 13 AANLA cadres surrendered before security forces in Karbi Anglong

GUWAHATI- At least 13 cadres of the All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) surrendered before the security forces at Bokajan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Sunday. The AANLA cadres deposited four AK series rifles, five pistols, and a large amount of ammunition.

With an aim to promote peace and harmony in the region the Security Forces of Spear Corps have always endeavoured to mainstream the misguided youth who have taken up the path of insurgency.

Towards this aim, 6 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Spear Corps in conjunction with Assam Police, through their relentless efforts have successfully pursuaded homecoming of 13 active cadres of All Aadivasi National Liberation Army, who laid down their arms including 04 AK series Rifles, 05 Pistols and assorted live ammunition today on 08 May 22 and have chosen a path of peace and prosperity.

Security Forces compliment the youth for this decision and wish that all those who have chosen the wrong path, join back into the main stream and live a happy and peaceful life. Families of the surenderees also expressed their gratitude to the Security Forces for bringing back their loved ones back to the family safely.