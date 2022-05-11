Uncategorized

Arunachal: Nocte Digest successfully completes Project Bronson

The primary objective of Project Bronson was to collect the copy of all the original letters and documents written by Rev. Miles Bronson during his stay with the Noctes for a span of eight months from January 1839 to October 1840.

May 11, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Nocte Digest successfully completes Project Bronson

ITANAGAR- Project Bronson, undertaken by Nocte Digest’s founder, Wangtum H. Lowang, was successfully completed within fourteen days on April 24, 2022. Sponsored by Wanglin Lowangdong, MLA of Borduria-Bogapani constituency, Nocte Digest had been successful in collecting copies of around 300 original historical files from New Delhi’s National Archives of India and Nehru Memorial Museum & Library.

While handing over the files to the legislature, Lowang also submitted a draft of his article titled “The Native Tea”, which highlights the role of the Nocte tribe in setting up one of the first tea gardens in India in 1834. The photograph of a Nocte woman taken in 1860 by Sir Benjamin Simpson was presented to Lowangdong as a token of appreciation.

The primary objective of Project Bronson was to collect the copy of all the original letters and documents written by (or written to) Rev. Miles Bronson during his stay with the Noctes for a span of eight months from January 1839 to October 1840.

The project will throw light on the valuable contributions of Bronson toward the Nocte tribe in terms of education, agriculture etc. In addition to these, the documents also show the nature of the political and administrative relations that existed between the Noctes and the Britishers.

Related Articles

Tags
May 11, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Governor takes up with Union Minister for immediate evacuation of Arunachali students from Ukraine

Governor takes up with Union Minister for immediate evacuation of Arunachali students from Ukraine

March 1, 2022
Itanagar: APCC Condoles sudden demise of Liki Ete

Itanagar: APCC, others Condole sudden demise of Liki Ete

February 4, 2022
Arunachal: Assam Rifles distributes Solar Lanterns to villagers

Arunachal: Assam Rifles distributes Solar Lanterns to villagers

January 20, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh Governor cites 20 PUNJAB

Arunachal Pradesh Governor cites 20 PUNJAB

January 13, 2022
Arunachal CM reviewesthe COVID-19 pandemic situation of state

Arunachal CM reviewes COVID-19 situation of state

December 24, 2021
Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Gongkhar Village in Tawang

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar held at Gongkhar Village

December 21, 2021
Arunachal: Divya Sanskriti organizes legal awareness on youth empowerment and drug abuse

Arunachal: Divya Sanskriti organizes legal awareness on youth empowerment and drug abuse

December 21, 2021
Arunachal: Nguri Abu Society condoles demise of Charu Yari Nguri

Arunachal: Nguri Abu Society condoles demise of Charu Yari Nguri

December 4, 2021
Arunachal: Guv, CM greet people on Indigenous Faith Day

Arunachal: Guv, CM greet people on Indigenous Faith Day

November 30, 2021
Itanagar: Workshop on E-BAAT held at DNGC

Itanagar: Workshop on E-BAAT held at DNGC

November 26, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!