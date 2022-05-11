Arunachal: Nocte Digest successfully completes Project Bronson

ITANAGAR- Project Bronson, undertaken by Nocte Digest’s founder, Wangtum H. Lowang, was successfully completed within fourteen days on April 24, 2022. Sponsored by Wanglin Lowangdong, MLA of Borduria-Bogapani constituency, Nocte Digest had been successful in collecting copies of around 300 original historical files from New Delhi’s National Archives of India and Nehru Memorial Museum & Library.

While handing over the files to the legislature, Lowang also submitted a draft of his article titled “The Native Tea”, which highlights the role of the Nocte tribe in setting up one of the first tea gardens in India in 1834. The photograph of a Nocte woman taken in 1860 by Sir Benjamin Simpson was presented to Lowangdong as a token of appreciation.

The primary objective of Project Bronson was to collect the copy of all the original letters and documents written by (or written to) Rev. Miles Bronson during his stay with the Noctes for a span of eight months from January 1839 to October 1840.

The project will throw light on the valuable contributions of Bronson toward the Nocte tribe in terms of education, agriculture etc. In addition to these, the documents also show the nature of the political and administrative relations that existed between the Noctes and the Britishers.