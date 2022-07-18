ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

RGU Research Team submit preliminary report on Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh

July 18, 2022
ITANAGAR-  “A considerable progress has been made in prestigious research documentation of Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh”, said Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh  who is also the Chairman, Committee for Unsung Heroes while accepting the preliminary report submitted by the Research Team of Rajiv Gandhi University for Unsung Heroes in a joint Committee Meeting today.

He, however, said that it is not final report and the end of the project, many works are yet to be done by the Research Team of RGU and research works will continue till final compilation of the documents which will be published in book forms in coming years. He said that the preliminary report was sought from the Rajiv Gandhi University for the recognition of the unsung heroes as it has to be submitted to the Govt of India for further recognition before 15th of August 2022 as the dateline given by the Govt of India as per ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ commemorating the 75th Years of Indian Independence.

Mein informed that based on the preliminary report submitted by the Rajiv Gandhi University, the Core Committee will submit it to the State Cabinet for vetting and approval after which it will be submitted to the Govt of India for the recognition and will also be uploaded in the Unsung Heroes Portal of Govt of India by the Rajiv Gandhi University.

He further informed that the write up of the unsung heroes will also be sent to the Ministry of Culture, Govt of India for inclusion in the National Museum in Gujarat which will be dedicated to Tribal Heroes of India’s Freedom Movement and will also seek fund from the Govt of India for construction of Museum for Unsung Heroes and for a War Memorial in the State.

He commended and congratulated the Research Team of RGU headed by the History Department for successfully carrying out the tedious works in a very short duration.

Professor Ashan Riddi, Head of History Department, RGU which is the nodal agency for the research works of Unsung Heroes while presenting the Status Report have informed that RGU have adopted the ethnohistorical research methods to prepare the report.

He said that the Research Teams began with the Worksop – I on 12 November 2021, where research designs and methodologies were discussed and was followed by the pilot field works by touring to districts to get the lead information and also to sensitised the communities about objectives of the UNSUNG HEROs Research Projects.

Thereafter, Research teams surveyed the National Archive, New Delhi, State Archive, Guwahati, National Library Kolkatta and State Archive Itanagar many important and relevant documents have been collected.

He further informed that in order to corroborate the literary sources, the intensive field works were conducted by the research team and scheduled interviews were conducted with village elders, community leaders, Gams and descendants of the prospective Heroes, martyrs and freedom fighters. Historical sites like battlefields, stockades and epigraphs were also visited during the research works.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Education, Taba Tedir, Advisor to Chief Minister, Tai Tagak, Vice Chancellor, RGU, Prof Sakhet Kushwaha, Secretary Transport cum Member Secretary, Dani Salu and Members of Research Team from Rajiv Gandhi University among others.

