Arunachal: Heavy rain hampered Search Operations for Tapi Mra & Niku Dao

ITANAGAR- Heavy rains and bad weather hampered the Search Operations for Arunachal Pradesh’s Mountaineer Tapi Mra and his associate Niku Dao, missing for nearly two weeks. Helicopters could not fly on Friday to locate both of them. the other hand Search team who are on foot are also facing difficulties due to bad weather condition.

Meanwhile, a 34-member infantry squad (31 Army personnel and three local mountaineers) reached Veo village today. The foot search squad is also facing a lot of problems due to the rain. It will take more heart to reach base camp.

Giving information about this on Friday, East Kameng district DC Prabhimal Abhishek Polumatla said that the members of the foot search team reached Veo village, but due to rain, there was a lot of trouble.

So the 34-person squad had to be divided into two halves (Groups A and B). Group A has 18 members and Group B has 16 members. Today 18 members of Grue A reached Longchu, while the second group will leave from Veo tomorrow. Due to heavy rain, it is taking longer time for the members of the scouting squad to reach Longchu from Veo than on normal days.

The four helicopters of the Army, which have been deployed for the search operation, could not take off on Friday also due to bad weather, he said. As soon as the weather improves, these helicopters will leave to find the missing climbers.

For administrative and logistics arrangement, seven executive magistrates have been directed to be stationed at different incident command posts on a rotation basis.

Fifteen members of the Auxiliary Labour Corps (ALC) have been requisitioned from Pipu, Gawepurang and Seppa circles to “provide porters to the foot-based search and rescue operation,” the incident commander informed in his report.