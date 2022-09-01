Arunachal: Search Operations launched to trace missing Mountaineer Tapi Mra & Niku Dao

ITANAGAR- A team comprising of 31 Army Personnel, 3 Local Mountaineers, around 60 porters left for the foot-based search & rescue operation for Mountaineer Tapi Mra & his associate Niku Dao, today’s morning.

Arunachal Pradesh’s first Mt Everest climber Tapi Mra and his associates Niku Dao are missing for the past 12 days. After getting the information, the DC of East Kameng district has formed a team of 34 people, which includes ground and helicopter team, to find Tapi Mra and his associate.

Also Read- Mountaineer Tapi Mra goes missing

Addressing a press briefing , East Kameng district DC Pravimal Abhishek informed media persons ‘ that we have formed a team to trace the mountaineer Tapi Mra and his associate Niku Dao. Both ground and helicopter teams will be involved in this mission.

DC told that the weather here is very bad. Due to this a lot of problems are happening. The helicopter team will work when the weather is fine. It will take eight to ten days for the ground team to reach the base camp. After that the team will find Tapi Mra and his associate there. He himself will keep an eye on the mission from the district headquarters.

Also Read- Weather hits Aerial Search for Tapi Mra, Niku Dao

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that this team will include high officials of district administration, ADC, colonel level officers, aviation officers and six nodal officers. As far as possible, they will travel by vehicles, then on foot. This also includes the medical team.

Watch Video

It must be mentione here that “ the district administration got information in this regard on August 26, when a member of the team who from illness, returned to the district headquarters and told that Tapi Mra and her colleague Niku Dao have not been in contact for the last five days.

Also Read- Mountaineer Tapi Mra Missing- LIVE UPDATE

After this, we immediately tried to find out the geographical location by contacting the people of the last village which falls near the base camp. Because that place is far away from here. After getting information from people, we immediately started action.

It is noteworthy that Tapi (37) was on an official mission to climb Mount Kyrisatam, one of the highest peaks of Arunachal Pradesh. Tapi Mra climbed the world’s highest peak Mount Everest on 21 May 2009.