Arunachal: Governor flags off AKAM Motorcycle Riders

Spread information about the progress of Arunachal Pradesh, its rich cultural heritage and developmental achievements: Governor to Riders

September 1, 2022
ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) flagged off  AKAM Motorcycle Riders including Royal Enfield Rider Nabam Rana, member of Arunachal Bullet Club from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 1st September 2022, who will be joining the ‘All India Motorbike Expedition’, which will be flagged off on 9th September 2022 from New Delhi.

Rana has been selected to be amongst the 75 riders of one of the largest motorcycle expeditions in the world, to be part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration to commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

Addressing the Royal Enfield Riders of Arunachal Bullet Club, the Governor urged them to promote the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. He said that wherever the riders go they must bring about the unity and integrity of the society, State and the Nation.

Commending Nabam Rana for being selected for the All India Motorbike Expedition, which aims to promote nationalism, the Governor advised him to spread information about the progress of Arunachal Pradesh, its rich cultural heritage and developmental achievements. He asked Nabam Rana to be the ambassador of Arunachal Pradesh and spread goodwill of our people across the country.

The All India Motorbike Expedition will cover all the 28 States and 8 Union Territories of India, a 21000 kilometers Ride as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration. This event is being organized in association with Sports Authority of India, Cultural Ministry of India, Fit India Movement, Art of Living and others with the theme ‘Tujhme Bharat-Mujhme Bharat’

