Arunachal Guv, CM extend Solung greetings

ITANAGAR-Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended their greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Solung Festival.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his warm greetings to the people of the State, especially the Adi community, who celebrates the occasion as part of their cultural heritage, on the festive occasion of Solung Festival.

In his message, the Governor said that the Solung Festival is the embodiment of the Adi way of socio-cultural and religious life. The community, since time immemorial, has been celebrating the festival with traditional gaiety and enthusiasm primarily to appease their deities, for bumper harvest of crops, welfare of domestic animals and peace, prosperity and well being of mankind as a whole. Ponung dance is an integral part of Solung celebration, he said.

The Governor said that the Solung celebration keeps alive the ancient tradition of the community and at the same time helps the younger generation to have better comprehension of the relationship between man and nature. It also facilitates in promoting universal bonding and bonhomie in today’s world, which is the need of the hour. ‘Solung’ creditably adds to the vibrant cultural heritage of our State Arunachal Pradesh, he said while urging the elders of the Adi community to continue the excellent tradition and integrate their younger generation into the core values of their roots.

May Kine-Naane, Doying-Bote and Dadii-Bote bless us all, the Governor wished in this message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Solung festival with the message – Solung Giidi-Em Takamem Agampe!

Hailing the spirit of the Adi community, mainly inhabiting the central districts of the state, for jealously preserving their age-old culture, Khandu said that the festival of Solung is the epitome of their love and a connect with their roots.

“I join my Adi brothers and sisters on this joyous occasion and I pray the Divine ‘Kine Nane’ and Almighty ‘Dadi Boteh’ to bless everyone with bumper harvest, peace, prosperity and happiness,” he said in a message this evening.

Khandu reiterated that indigenous festivals like Solung should spread the message on importance of passing on the indigenous culture to the next generation, who have to inevitably face the onslaught of modernization.

“Let our festivals encourage our youngsters to embrace our rich culture and learn and speak in our native tongues. Our languages are our first connect to our culture,” he emphasized.

“Despite our varied diversity, we as Arunachalees are united and take pride in our cultural heritage. This cultural mosaic has to be maintained, preserved and propagated at all costs while keeping in-tact our unity in diversity. I believe this year’s Solung celebrations would prove a major catalyst towards achieving this goal,” the Chief Minister added.