APPSC JE Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 413 Junior Engineer Posts – Check Eligibility, Exam Date, Last Date

ITANAGAR- APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 | Arunachal Pradesh PSC has announced 413 Junior Engineer vacancies in PWD, RWD, PHE & more. Apply online at appsc.gov.in from 18 Sept to 10 Oct 2025. Written exam on 11 Jan 2026.

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released an official advertisement inviting online applications for 413 Junior Engineer (JE) posts under various departments of the state government.

Vacancy Details

The posts fall under Pay Matrix Level-6 (₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400), Group B (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial). Department-wise breakup includes:

Public Works Department (PWD): 112 posts (Civil)

112 posts (Civil) Rural Works Department (RWD): 90 posts (Civil)

90 posts (Civil) Public Health Engineering & Water Supply (PHE & WSD): 86 posts (Civil + Mech/Elect.)

86 posts (Civil + Mech/Elect.) Water Resources Department (WRD): 51 posts (Civil)

51 posts (Civil) Hydro Power Department: 31 posts (Civil + Mech/Elect./Computer/IT/Electronics & Telecom)

31 posts (Civil + Mech/Elect./Computer/IT/Electronics & Telecom) Urban Development & Housing (UD&H): 6 posts (Civil)

A total of 413 vacancies have been notified, including reservations for APST and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

Eligibility

Educational Qualification: Minimum 3-year Diploma / Bachelor’s Degree / B.Tech in relevant engineering branch (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer/IT, Electronics & Telecommunication, Agricultural Engineering).

Minimum 3-year Diploma / Bachelor’s Degree / B.Tech in relevant engineering branch (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer/IT, Electronics & Telecommunication, Agricultural Engineering). Age Limit: 18–35 years as on 10 October 2025 (relaxation as per Govt. rules).

18–35 years as on (relaxation as per Govt. rules). Final year/semester candidates may also apply, subject to submission of proof before interview.

Selection Process

The recruitment will be conducted through a Written Examination followed by Viva-Voce:

General Studies & Aptitude (Objective): 150 marks

150 marks Technical Paper (Objective): 300 marks

300 marks Viva-Voce: 50 marks

50 marks Total: 500 marks

Negative marking (–0.25 per wrong answer) will apply.

Minimum Qualifying Marks:

General: 33% aggregate (with at least 20% in each paper)

PwBD: 20% aggregate (with at least 10% in each paper)

Exam Date & Centres

Tentative Exam Date: 11 January 2026 (Sunday)

Centres: Itanagar, Naharlagun/Nirjuli/Doimukh, Pasighat, Namsai, and Ziro.

Application Process

Apply Online: APPSC Website

Application Window: 18 September 2025 (5 PM) – 10 October 2025 (5 PM)

18 September 2025 (5 PM) – 10 October 2025 (5 PM) Application Fee: APST candidates: ₹150 Others: ₹200 PwBD candidates: Exempted



Candidates must register through One Time Registration (OTR) before applying.

Key Instructions

Only one valid application per candidate will be accepted.

Applicants in government service must upload NOC or intimation letter.

Original certificates will be verified during the interview.

📌 CLICK For detailed advertisement & online application,