Arunachal to join nationwide Mock drill on May 7 amid rising Indo-Pak tensions

ITANAGAR– Arunachal Pradesh will joine the nationwide civil defence mock drill on Wednesday, as directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), to enhance preparedness amid escalating tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The exercise, will be held in five key districts—Papumpare, Tawang, West Siang, Anjaw, and West Kameng—aimed to test emergency response systems and train civilians in protective protocols against potential hostile attacks.

The mock drill, part of a larger initiative spanning 244 districts across India, involved coordinated efforts by civil defence units, police, fire services, and local administration.

In Papumpare, which includes the state capital Itanagar, authorities simulated air raid warnings, blackout procedures, and evacuation drills. Residents were instructed to switch off lights and take shelter during a 10-minute blackout rehearsal from 7:30 PM to 7:40 PM.

The MHA’s directive, issued on May 5, underscored the need to address “new and complex threats” in the current geopolitical scenario. The drill in Arunachal Pradesh was tailored to the state’s unique topography and security challenges, with special focus on border districts.

Local residents expressed mixed sentiments. “It’s reassuring to know we’re preparing, but it also reminds us of the tense situation,” said a shopkeeper in Tawang. Another one in Itanagar, appreciated the training, noting, “Learning how to respond in an emergency makes us feel more confident.”

The mock drill is part of a broader effort to operationalize air raid warning systems, implement crash blackout measures, and train civilians nationwide. In Arunachal Pradesh, the exercise will highlight the state’s critical role in India’s defence framework, given its proximity to international borders. Authorities have urged citizens to cooperate with future drills to ensure robust preparedness.