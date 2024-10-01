Aruachal: Namgey Tsering felicitates teachers of Tawang constituency

TAWANG- MLA Tawang, Namgey Tsering, felicitated all the teachers of the 2-Tawang constituency during a Shikshak Sammelan program at the Kalawangpo Convention Hall.

The event was organized as the MLA was unable to honor the teachers on Teacher’s Day, due to his participation in an official function in Dharamshala.

Yeshi Chotten, Vice Principal of Government Higher Secondary School, Tawang, attended as the Chief Guest. Other notable attendees included MLA Namgey Tsering, I/C Deputy Commissioner Tawang Sang Khandu, Superintendent of Police DW Thongon, former Secretary Jigme Choden, President of MMT Tawang Unit Pema Chowang, Secretary General MMT Rinchin Norbu, Secretary General TMES Kesang Norbu, DDSE Tawang Hridhar Phuntsok, NPP District President Phurpa Lama, Members from Students union AAPSU,AMSU and ATDSU and teachers from the 2-Tawang Assembly Constituency.

The teachers who were felicitated expressed their gratitude to the local legislator for the recognition. They also shared their thoughts and opinions on the occasion.

In his address, MLA Namgey Tsering emphasized the critical role of teachers in shaping the present Monpa society, stating, “Whatever I am today is because of my teachers.”

He paid tribute to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan and urged teachers to embody his values. He also raised concerns about the declining enrollment in government schools despite a growing population, comparing it to Bhutan, where students unable to gain admission to government schools turn to private institutions.

He also promised to consider the suggestions put forth by the teachers, acknowledging that improving the Monpa society is a collective responsibility.

Tsering also proposed establishing a three-unit teachers’ association with a corpus fund, and suggested a transit camp for teachers, which he plans to discuss with the DC.

He also committed to advocating for the inclusion of a third language in schools like JNV, KV, and KGBV, and expressed empathy towards SSA contractual teachers.

He called for the appointment of full-time sports and music teachers in merged schools, and highlighted the importance of proper playgrounds for students.

Stressing the need for special attention at the primary and secondary levels, Tsering reaffirmed his commitment to supporting candidates preparing for the UPSC and APPSCCE.

He announced free coaching for APPSCCE aspirants starting from October 21 at Yid Ga Choizin, with successful candidates and serving officers acting as mentors. He is also working to establish an Army recruitment coaching center in Tawang, offering both physical and academic training.

Chief Guest Yeshi Chotten congratulated MLA Tawang on his election and expressed her honor at being invited as Chief Guest. Reflecting on her career, she noted that in the past, many people left the teaching profession, questioning its worth.

She expressed hope that Teacher’s Day celebrations would continue to grow in scale and importance in the years to come, adding, “In the future, I will witness these celebrations through social media.”