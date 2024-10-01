Arunachal: Mega Health Camp, walkathons, cyclathon, social services held across Papum Pare

YUPIA/ SAGALEE/ KIMIN – A Mega Health Camp, walkathons, cyclathon, social services were organised across Papum Pare district on 2nd October 2024.

The District Health Society organised a mega health camp at the Monday Market Doimukh. 14 Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek inaugurated the camp in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen, DMO Dr. Rina Ronya and other officers.

Addressing the gathering Nabam Vivek emphasied the importance of healthcare accessibility, particularly for underprivileged sections of the society and the remote areas.

“Access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right and initiatives like these health camps ensure that even marginalized communities receive timely and appropriate medical care,” the MLA added while lauding the DHS and further suggesting for conducting such camps at regular intervals at the remote areas.

MLA Vivek further directed DMO Dr. Rina to constitute a dedicated committee for Kayakalp certification of the Community Health Centers (CHCs).

“Kayakalp certification assesses seven criterias viz, Hospital Up-keep, Health Promotion, Sanitation & Hygiene, Support Services, Waste Management, Infection Control and Cleanliness. Striving for the certification will automatically improve the services and working environment,” Vivek further added.

The MLA has been a strong advocate for community health programs and assured support for all other future health initiatives. He also informed that he is closely monitoring the progress of the construction of the District Hospital in Doimukh to make it operational as soon as possible.

Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen praised the efforts of the medical team, saying,” The dedication of our doctors and healthcare workers is commendable. Their commitment to serving the community is a testament to the importance of collective action in building a healthier future.”

The services provided during the camp included NCD screening, screening for HIV,hepatitis, VRRL, complete blood tests, blood test for LFT,KFT , NTCP counselling , CMAAY, ABHA AB PMJAY enrolment, homeo clinic, awareness on TB, vaccination etc.

At Kimin a Swachhata Cyclathon was successfully conducted at Kimin ULB. The 5 Km long cycle race started at DBT Office and culminated at the General Ground Kimin. The cyclathon witnessed the enthusiastic participation of ITBP Personnel and students of Govt. higher secondary school Kimin.

Similarly Swachhata Walkathons were successfully conducted under Sagalee ULB from Dardang bridge to Mini Secretariat Sagalee and at Yupia from ITBP camp to DC Office at Yupia.

While at Yupia DC Jiken Bomjen led the walkathon; ADC Smt. Higio Yame led the walk at Sagalee.

At Jullang the Panchayat leaders organised a cleanliness drive and cleared blackspots( spots identified as chronically dirty/dumping areas).

At Balijan the District Administration in collaboration with the PPRI members organised a massive social service at the CHC Balijan, which was followed by plantations under “ek ped ma ke naam”.