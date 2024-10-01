Arunachal: CHF organised Demo of Production Technology of Job’s tear & Adzuki Bean

PASIGHAT- The College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF), Pasighat organized “Field Day on Demonstration of Production Technology of Job’s tear & Adzuki Bean in Arunachal Pradesh and Input distribution Under TSP & NEH Component ” on 1st October, 2024 at CHF, CAU, Pasighat.

The programme was attended by 45 farmers from Mebo village of East Siang District and 43 students of B.Sc. Horticulture from college of Horticulture and Forestry.

The programme was presided by the Chief Guest, Prof D K Pandey, Dean, CHF, Pasighat and Dr A Herojit Singh esteemed Guest of Honour.

Dr D K Pandey, Dean, CHF gave a detail introduction about the crop and its benefit for sustainable soil health management under potential crops for hill farmers of Arunachal Pradesh.

Prof BR Phukan, Prof A Herojit and Dr S M Hussain delivered their lecture on importance of growing Job’s tear & Adzuki Bean in the foot hills of Araunachal Pradesh and pharmaceuticals and health benefits.

Dr Dinesh Kumar and Dr Ajaykumara K M spoke on diseases and pest management and stressed particularly on organic pest management practices.

Earlier Prof P Debnath, PI of the projects also highlighted key point on scientific cultivation of the package of practices of different potential crops in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr Rajib Das, Co-PI of the project earlier welcomed all members and trainee farmers.

Dr A S Barman highlighted the post harvest managements of different nutritional riched underutilised crop and also proposed the vote of thanks.

Besides field demonstration programme, a total amount of 45 Knapsack sprayer and 45 number of spade were also distributed among the farmers. Farmers expressed their interest in taking up cultivation of crops like Job’s Tear and Adjuki Beans.