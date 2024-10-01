Bollywood Actor Govinda injured after he ‘misfires’ from his licensed gun

MUMBAI- Bollywood Actor Govinda was injured after he allegedly accidentally “misfired” from his gun at his home in Mumbai early on Tuesday. The actor has been hospitalised and is out of danger, said the Mumbai police.

Popular actor Govinda was hospitalised this morning after he suffered a bullet injury on his leg at his home, Mumbai Police have said. The actor, it is learnt, is out of danger. The injury was caused early this morning due to a misfire from his licensed revolver.

Hours after his hospitalisation, reports confirmed that the bullet had been removed. Later, the actor also issued an audio message thanking the medical staff and his well-wishers. Govinda’s daughter Tina is currently present in the hospital to look after him. Fans of the actor are wondering where was Govinda’s wife Sunita when this all happened.

Govinda, who is also a Shiv Sena leader, was placing his revolver into its case when it slipped from his hands, causing it to misfire. The bullet struck his knee, resulting in significant blood loss. He was rushed to Criti Care Hospital in Mumbai, where the bullet was removed, and he is currently recovering. His manager, Shashi Sinha, confirmed that his condition is stable and that he is receiving the necessary medical attention.

An audio message has been issued by Govinda wherein he is heard thanking medical staff and his fans for their prayers. In the message, he also informed that the bullet has been successfully taken out and he is stable now. ”Namaskar, pranaam, main hoon Govinda. Aap sab logo ka aashirwaad or maa baap ka aashirwaad or guru ki kripa ki wajah se, goli lagi thi par woh nikaal di gayi hai. Main dhanyawaad deta hoon yahan pe doctor ka or aap sab logo ki prarthana k liye. Aap logo ka dhanyawaad,” Govinda said in his audio message.

As per media report , Govinda was about to leave his residence in the early hours of Tuesday to catch a flight to Kolkata. He was scheduled to attend an event in Kolkata. His wife Sunita had already gone to Kolkata. Govind was alone in the room at the time of the incident. Other members of the household were not at home. There was only a bodyguard at home who was downstairs near the car at the time the incident took place.