Arunachal: Tawang MLA Felicitates Tourists, Taxi drivers, and Tour Operators

TAWANG- On the occasion of World Tourism Day, MLA of Tawang, Namgey Tsering, felicitated tourists, taxi drivers, and tour operators at the Tawang Monastery in a special event this afternoon.

The program, organized by the local legislator, was attended by I/C District Tourism Officer Sangey Tsering, Secretary General of Tawang Monpa Employees Society Kesang Norbu, public leaders Dorjee Norbu, Phurpa Lama, Kesang, Jampa Tsering, youth and women leaders, monks from Tawang Monastery, as well as taxi drivers, tour operators, and tourists.

Addressing the gathering in the monastery courtyard, MLA Namgey Tsering extended warm greetings to all present and encouraged everyone to maintain cleanliness and practice good behavior towards tourists visiting Tawang.

He also addressed the growing issue of drug abuse, urging taxi operators and those involved in the tourism industry to cooperate with the police by providing information that could help curb the spread of this problem.

Additionally, he requested the monastery authorities to continue their efforts in keeping the premises clean, pledging his support for these initiatives.

The MLA highlighted his ongoing efforts since being elected, particularly his initiative to ban gambling in his constituency, and called for the community’s cooperation in these endeavors.

He emphasized that real change can only happen through collective efforts, stating, “A legislator alone cannot bring big changes; it is through the collective support and cooperation of the people that we can make this world a better place.”

Also Read- Kala Utsav for Higher Secondary and Secondary Schools held at Tawang

During the event, four outstanding taxi operators were honored with mementos, while all the taxi operators present were recognized with khadas.

Earlier, public leader Jampa Tsering delivered a welcome address, extending World Tourism Day wishes and stressing the significance of the day.