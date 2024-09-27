Arunachal

Arunachal: NYK and GPC, Pasighat organise Mass Cleanliness Drive at Ranaghat Bridge

PASIGHAT-  Nehru Yuva Kendra ( NYK ) Pasighat and NSS Unit of Govt. Polytechnic College Pasighat ( GPC ) successfully organized a mass cleanliness drive at Ranaghat Bridge of Pasighat today on 27th of September 2024 under the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2024.

The program was participated by more than 100 participants which includes faculty members and  NSS volunteers of the Govt: Polytechnic College Pasighat and My Bharat Volunteers of NYK Pasighat. In the program, almost 250 kg of waste was collected and disposed of.

This is part of the nationwide campaign “Swachh Bharat Mission – Naya Sankalp” with the theme of ‘Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskar Swachhata’ launched by the MY Bharat organization, an autonomous body under the Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports Govt. of India to tribute the Father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi ji on his Jayanti and celebration 10th year of Swachh Bharat Mission in a mission mode with the spirit of “Jan Bhagidari se Jan Andolan”  from 17th September to 2nd October 2024.

Also Read- Nocte and Tutsa Tribes Conclude Three-Day Grand Ronghuan Festival

Nehru Yuva Kendra Pasighat expressed its gratitude to all the esteemed faculty of Govt. Polytechnic College Pasighat, all the NSS volunteers, and all the My Bharat Volunteers for their volunteer participation in making the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign a great success.

The organization remains committed to organizing more volunteer social service programs of this kind to keep our nation clean from each corner.

