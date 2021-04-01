Arunachal: Governor BD Mishra meets CDS Bipin Rawat

NEW DELHI- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) met the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, at New Delhi on 1st April 2021. They discussed about border roads, insurgency issues and strategic security matters.

The Governor, who is on an official tour to the National Capital emphasised on strengthening the road communication in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh. He also shared the recent development in the strategically important Miao-Vijoynagar Road.

The CDS assured him of all support from the Ministry of Defence, New Delhi in this regard in the development of Border Roads. He emphasised on the urgent and pressing need for fast development of Border Roads in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor called for more concerted efforts of the Union Government and Defence Ministry in meeting the requirement of road arteries network up to Borders and remote districts.

The Governor also shared his observation about the lone Sainik School of the State, which is located at Niglok in East Siang District. Expressing his concern, the Governor called for possible help from Sainik School Society. The CDS pointed out that the Prime Minister’s vision is to open 100 new Sainik Schools in the country.

Arunachal Pradesh must bid for new Sainik schools and plan to provide full infrastructure for the new Sainik schools. These schools should be located in Border Districts and these must be developed on the Day Schooling pattern with a high standard of imparting quality education and good physical and sports training.

The Governor appreciated the importance of the new Sainik Schools initiative and assured the CDS that in this regard the State will take all the necessary initiatives needed from the State.