Arunachal:  ABKYW appeals not to pay parking fees at non-designated parking lots

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Adi Banè Kèbang Youth (ABKYW) which have been advocating for reducing of parking fees charged at Pasighat market from Rs. 20 for four wheeler and Rs. 10 for two wheelers to Rs. 10 and Rs. 5 respectively have finally came to a conclusion today to let the parking fees charged as usual but charges should be paid only at designated parking lots, not in the non-designated places as prescribed by Pasighat Municipal Council.

In a press briefing today at ABK office, ABKYW President, Joluk Minung informed that the final decision was taken today after a series of meetings previously. In today’s meeting office bearers from various organizations like All Bogong Students Union, All East Siang District Students Union, AdiSU (East Siang unit), All Legong Banggo Students Union (ALBSU), All Mebo Circle Students Union (AMCSU), Adiland and Upright People’s Organization (AUPO), ABKYW (East Siang Unit), All East Siang Pharmacy Union and representatives of ABK (apex) attended where all agreed to let the parking fees charged by the concerned vendor/firm with its usual charges in the designated parking places till their contract tenure expires on 31st August 2021.

As per ABKYW, the places like Pick up stand near Bogong Students Union Memorial Park, Auto stand near the daily market, Parking lots in front of SBI & its opposite and Meat/Fish market at Gumin Nagar, 2 Mile are the only designated parking places where parking fees can be charged. Other than these designated places like Kampo bakery area, Gandhi chowk Rostrum area, Oman shopping and Balaji Mandir area etc can’t be charged parking fees.

While adding more, ABKYW Publicity Secretary, Kalen Pertin requested the general public to pay the parking fees as fixed by the PMC in the designated parking areas only. ”No Parking fees should be collected outside the designated areas and anyone collecting parking fees outside the designated areas are illegal and hence all concerned are requested not to entertain collection of any parking fees in non-designated areas.

The agreement between the PMC and contractor is expiring on 31-08-2021 and no further agreement should be made thereafter and entire Pasighat should be parking fees free town from 1-09-2021 onwards”, added Pertin.

The team ABKYW also categorically stated that collection of parking fees outside the Government designated areas amounts to extortion and all the right thinking citizens are requested not to encourage such illegal activities at Pasighat which is the gateway and face of the Adis.