Arunachal: Tumi Ado, 'wanted' in several cases arrested by West Siang Police 

AALO- West Siang police arrested Tumi Ado, the accused wanted in a abduction and attempt-to-murder case of a woman from a forest near Jirdin village near Aalo township, informed police sources.

Speaking to reporters, police sources informed that ” Based on an intelligence input, a team from the Aalo PS led by Inspector Y. Riram nabbed the ‘Most Wanted’ criminal from a hideout “.

The accused was wanted in Pasighat Women PS C/no-06/21 u/s 366/323IPC since 29/4/2021. He was evading arrest since then but again assaulted the lady on 13.05.2021 with a dao that led to multiple grievous injuries on her hands and legs. The lady is admitted in Pasighat General Hospital.

On this assault an attempt to murder case u/s 307 IPC Pasighat PS C/No. 49/21 has been registered. A flash alert was sent by Pasighat Police yesterday to nearby districts.

Following it, Aalo Police was put on high alert by SP West Siang. A search operation was launched. And based on secret information the accused was arrested from forest near Jirdin, West Siang in the morning hours of 14.05.2021 by the team of Aalo PS led by Insp. Y Riram, OC Aalo and Insp. C. Yanchang.

The accused was discreetly sent to Pasighat so as to avoid any possibility of untoward incident in Aalo.