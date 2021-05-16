Arunachal: Exempt charges for BPL category & students as per Govt rule: CS

ITANAGAR ( By Pradeep Kumar ) – The Govt rule of exempting BPL category & students from charges in Covid Care Centres should be followed in letter and spirit, chief secretary Naresh Kumar said while reviewing COVID-19 management preparedness & health infrastructure, vaccination status of East Siang district at Pasighat on Sunday.

After taking stock of availability of medicines, test kits, oxygen generators, ventilators, manpower, logistics and life-saving medical equipments, he said testing facilities & health infrastructure should be ramped up to meet future requirements. The action plan proposals for upcoming months need to focus on further strengthening. Fund support for procurement will be provided on top priority, he was quoted by official sources as saying.

He laid stress on telemedicine consultation, strengthening of CHCs, Covid appropriate behaviour, physical distancing, hand-washing to prevent the virus from spreading must continue adding that role of CBOs, GBs, ASHAs, and other stakeholders in the society is vital in the fight against the virus.

Taking stock of law & order and Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), he called for adopting a zero tolerance policy for a drug free district and 100% JJM achievement by 2021.

DC Dr. Kinny Singh highlighted Covid preparedness & response taken up to face the second wave and steps taken to flatten the curve. About 96% vaccination of 45 plus citizens have been completed, 1,806 persons screened at Ruksin check gate & airport, cumulative positivity rate stood at 4.9% , 1338 total tests, 12 rapid response teams engaged for contact tracing, besides status of oxygen generators, management and availability of medicines & test kits.

Earlier, BPGH & TC incharge DHS joint director Dr. Dukhum Raina in his PPT apprised functioning of 48-bedded dedicated Covid hospital.

The meeting was attended by senior officers including Dr .Kaling Dai & DDMO G. Tsomu.