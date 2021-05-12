Arunachal: BMS joins celebration of International Nurses Day with nurses of various health centres of East Siang

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) East Siang Unit today joined in the celebration of International Nurses Day (IND) with the nurses of various health centres of East Siang District by sharing sweets and wishes while admiring and appreciating the nurses for their dedicated services for the life saving work, especially during this covid pandemic.

The team BMS East Siang led by President, Mipet Tayeng with her executive members visited Primary Health Centres, Rani, Sille, Bilat, Ruksin, Community Health Centre Mebo and Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat and joined in the International Nurses Day celebration with the nurses and reminded them of their great work comparing with the life of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. Mipet Tayeng said that it was a great time joining and sharing the moment with the nurses on IND and urged the nurses to continue their untiring services for humanity despite the crisis and spike in covid cases.

On the part of nurses, they also felt overwhelmed by the caring and sharing of team BMS East Siang on the eve of IND. Some of the senior nurses also quoted that no one showed such care and shared the IND moment with the nurses. The nurses also extended their thankfulness to team BMS.

International Nurses Day is observed on Florence Nightingale’s birth anniversary. Florence Nightingale was an English nurse, a social reformer and a statistician who founded the key pillars of modern nursing. She was born on this day 1820. International Nurses Day assumes great significance in times such as these when we are battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Nurses are the backbone of any hospital or clinic continuously providing high-quality care often working without a break.

According to the WHO website, the COVID-19 pandemic is a stark reminder of the vital role of nurses. Without nurses and other health workers, we will not win the battle against the pandemic, we will not achieve the Sustainable Development Goals or universal health coverage, the WHO marked.