Arunachal: Chowna Mein condoles the demise of Niharendu Dutta

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein has condoled the demise of a retired Joint Director of School Education, Niharendu Dutta who expired in his home town at Howrah in West Bengal.

He said that Late Dutta, who was a post graduate in Mathematics joint as a Senior Teacher in the Department of School Education, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh in the early 70’s.

He served the people of State in his entire service life with sincerity and dedication. He was an experienced and knowledgeable person.

He retired as Joint Director of School Education in the year 2005 when Mein was the Minister of Education. He also served as Advisor to the Minister of Education after retirement from the regular Govt service.

Mein prayed to Almighty to comfort the grieving family in this hour of grief and for eternal peace of the departed soul.