Arunachal: Team of Assam Rifles and Police apprehend NSCN cadres, OGWs

ITANAGAR- Assam Rifles personnel along with local police have arrested several NSCN cadres from various locations in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a joint operation, security forces and police apprehended one NSCN (I-M) cadres and an over ground worker (OGW) from Therimkan village, Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on May 9. One 9mm pistol, three rounds of 9mm pistol, three rounds of AK ammunition, one Chinese hand grenade and incriminating documents were recovered, PRO IGAR (N) stated.

The apprehended individual along with the recovered items were handed over to Nampong Police Station for further investigation.

In another joint operation with police, three OGWs of NSCN (K-YA) were arrested in Maihwa Village, Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh on May 10, PRO said.

They also recovered three extortion slips, three mobile phones and Rs 20,580 in cash. The apprehended individuals and the seized items were handed over to Longding police station.

Further, two more OGWs of NSCN (K-YA) were arrested from New Shallang village area under Changlang district on May 10 in another operation, PRO stated.

The team recovered one mobile phone and Rs. 40,450 in cash at. The seized along with the apprehended individuals were handed over to Changlang police station.