Arunachal Guv, CM, others  Condole  Toko Takam’s death

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday condoled the sudden demise of former minister and member of State Legislative Assembly Jotam Toko Takam from 16 Yachuli Assembly Constituency.

The Governor said that in the passing away of late Takam, the State and the people of Yachuli have lost one of the senior public leaders who guided the State during its formative stages. He said that Late Takam was a distinguished social worker, a far-sighted public figure and a promoter of democratic values.

Joining the people of the State in extending heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family, the Governor offered prayers to the Almighty for the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has consoled the sad demise of former minister Late Toko Takam who breathed his last yesterday.

In his condolence letter to Late Takam’s son, Khnadu wrote “With profound sorrow, I write to share the grief of losing one of the pioneering political figures of Arunachal Pradesh, who represented one of the most picturesque and productive Assembly constituencies of the state – Yachuli. Not only as a Minister but also as a humble, honest and a compassionate human, Shri Toko Takam ji has left behind a legacy to cherish.

Late Toko Takam ji, your loving father, was one of those privileged ones who had the opportunity to study in a Sainik School. With his immense desire to contribute in welfare of his people and development of the state, he served as the Vice-President of Panchayati Raj from 1992 to 1997. His stint in active politics reached the pinnacle when he got elected as MLA from Yachuli constituency in 1999 and went on to serve as Minister of Fisheries, Labour and Employment. His will to serve the society is exemplified by the fact that he has been politically and socially active till his last breath.

His calm demeanour, humility and open heart made him stand out as a true gentleman in the galaxy of politicians. He will always have a special place in the hearts of every Arunachalee, especially the people of Yachuli constituency.

I know this would be the most trying times for you and your family members to cope with the irreparable loss. I hope my humble words of consolation would ease the grief even if a little. In this moment of grief, me, my family and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with you and share your pain.

I pray the Almighty to bestow you with strength to bear the loss and may the soul of the departed rest in eternal peace” the message added further.

In a condolence message Gicho Kabak State President NPP, Tapuk Taku NPP Legislature Party leader along with State office bearer expressed sadden and deep sense of condolence on the sudden demise of veteran Political figure Jotom Toko Takam former Minister and Vice-President of National People’s Party (NPP) Arunachal Pradesh who breathed his last on the way to Dibrugarh for treatment today morning after prolong illness. It’s very shocking and heartbreaking news for all of us and the family in particular and with his passing away it has made a deep void in NPP family.